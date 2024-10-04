Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A destination pub in the heart of Lancashire Witch country has gone on the market.

Pendle Inn, in Barley, near Burnley, is at the foot of Pendle Hill and just minutes away from the well-trodden Pendle Sculpture Trail, which draws people in from far and wide.

Bought in 2020 by Daniel Thwaites, by 2023 it hadwon Pub of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards. But now the pub is now on the market with Fleurets for £1,000,000.

The two-storey property was built in 1930 and as well as a traditional inn serving food and drink, offers a games room, letting rooms in detached single-storey annexes, private living accomodation, a beer patio for 180 people and car parking for 30 vehicles.

The pub rates highly on Tripadvisor with a 4.5/5 score with comments about “really good food” and good facilities. Last year Lancashire Tourism Awards judges praising it for its ‘commitment to the local community’ and for the ‘authentic, homemade food offering that The Pendle Inn is known for.’