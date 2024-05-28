Line up for the BBC's Radio 2 in the Park in Preston to be announced on Monday as tickets go on sale Tuesday
The hugely popular Radio 2’s flagship event will take place this year in Preston, as revealed this morning by Gaby Roslin on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in April.
What is Radio 2 in the Park?
Radio 2 in the Park is an annual music festival hosted by BBC Radio 2 at a different location each year.
It is a day festival allowering revellers to enjoy a whole host of musical acts without the faff of camping!
The station will be decamping to Preston for two days, along with many of its presenters.
Last year’s Radio 2 in the Park was held in Victoria Park in Leicester and featured headliners Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue, who performed her world exclusive full concert performance for the first time in four years.
Where and when will be held?
Radio 2 in the Park, will take place in Moor Park, Preston on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.
Preston had previously hosted BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2007.
When and where can I get tickets?
The artist line-up for the event will be announced on BBC Radio 2 in The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Monday, June 3 and the tickets go on sale on the morning of Tuesday, June 4.
Details will be available here - bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.
What is Radio 2?
BBC Radio 2 is the UK’s most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 13.3 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023) and one of it’s shows -The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show- is the most listened to Breakfast show in the UK with an audience of 6.6 million (RAJAR Q4, 2023).
The network’s presenters include Michael Ball, Zoe Ball, Rob Beckett, Tony Blackburn, OJ Borg, Revd. Kate Bottley, Rylan, Fearne Cotton, Sara Cox, Jamie Cullum, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Davies, Paul Gambaccini, Angela Griffin, Bob Harris, Vernon Kay, Cerys Matthews, Paddy McGuinness, Mark Goodier, Scott Mills, Jason Mohammad, Trevor Nelson, Dermot O’Leary, Elaine Paige, Mark Radcliffe, Romesh Ranganathan, DJ Spoony, Liza Tarbuck, Jeremy Vine, Michelle Visage, Johnnie Walker, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams, Claudia Winkleman and Owain Wyn Evans.
Earlier this year, Radio 2’s Piano Room Month featured an incredible range of artists including Anastacia, Johnny Marr, Gabrielle, Pet Shop Boys, and Bruce Hornsby, whilst Jo Whiley’s Sofa Sessions have included Maggie Rogers, Cast, English Teacher, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Vaccines.
