WATCH: Richie Anderson announces Radio 2 in the Park will be coming to Moor Park in Preston!
An annual music festival hosted by BBC Radio 2 has chosen Moor Park in Preston as its location this year.
Being held in Victoria Park in Leicester last year, Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Moor Park, Preston on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.
The radio station came to Deepdale stadium, home to Preston North End F.C, to announce the news whilst also giving away 40 free tickets to lucky members of the public.
Former Strictly star and now BBC Radio 2 host, Richie Anderson, was in attendance where he spoke enthusiastically about the festival coming to Lancashire.
He said: “It's amazing that we are coming to Moor Park and we are bringing some stellar music acts to Preston in a place where people jog, play football and walk their dogs. It’s going to be an amazing weekend!
“If you look at past headliners for the event, we always match it every year so you know there are some absolute superstars coming to Lancashire in September.”
The line-up for Radio 2 in the Park is yet to be announced but artists will be getting released in the coming weeks.
