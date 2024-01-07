News you can trust since 1886
The 15 Preston based restaurants, pubs and takeaways with new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Preston based restaurant, cafes and pubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

And so, given that we all like to know that our food is being prepared under the cleanest and most hygienic conditions possible, here is a list of the 15 Preston-based businesses which received new ratings from in their latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency. In the scale a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while five stars means “hygiene standards are very good".

1. Food Hygiene Ratings

Preston based eating and drinking establishments have received new hygiene ratings from the FSA

Rated 5: The Black Bull Hotel at Black Bull Hotel, High Street, Great Eccleston, Preston; rated on November 16

2. Black Bull

Rated 5: The Black Bull Hotel at Black Bull Hotel, High Street, Great Eccleston, Preston; rated on November 16

Rated 1: Best Kebab Garstang at 97 Croston Road, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire; rated on November 27

3. Best Kebab, Garstang

Rated 1: Best Kebab Garstang at 97 Croston Road, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire; rated on November 27

Rated 5: Catterall Fish Bar at Unit 6, Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Claughton-On-Brock; rated on November 8

4. Catterall Fish Bar

Rated 5: Catterall Fish Bar at Unit 6, Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Claughton-On-Brock; rated on November 8

