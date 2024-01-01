News you can trust since 1886
The 13 businesses in Preston with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency

Following countless days of cooking and parties, January is a time when people take a rest from the kitchen and make use of their local takeaways.

By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

And so, given that we all like to know that our food is being prepared under the cleanest and most hygienic conditions possible, here is a list of the 13 Preston-based businesses which received either a 0 or a 1 star rating in their latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

1. 3 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5NU (0 out of 5 Food Hygiene Rating) Last inspection: 26 May 2023

2. 1-3 Inglewhite Road Longridge Preston Lancashire PR3 3JR Last inspection: 28 September 2023

3. Black Bull Hotel High Street Great Eccleston Preston PR3 0YB Last inspection: 31 May 2023

4. 13 Corporation Street Preston PR1 2UP Last inspection: 11 October 2023

