Teenager, 17, charged after boy stabbed near Blackburn Bus Station

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was stabbed near the bus station in Blackburn.

The victim was stabbed in the leg at around 8.30pm on Saturday near Ainsworth Street.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injury is “not thought to be life threatening,” police said.

A 17-year-old boy from Blackburn was arrested at the scene.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was later charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place.

He was also charged with common assault of an emergency worker and possession of a Class B drug.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although someone has been charged, we are appealing for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident who we haven’t yet spoken to.

“If that is you, or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from nearby the bus station in the town centre between 8.15pm and 8.45pm on Saturday,August 2, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1290 of August 2.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.