Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Aldi store in Preston will be closing its doors in the next couple of months.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed that the store, located on Corporation Street, will close in spring 2024 - the night before a new store on Port Way opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move will see the existing Trident Centre office building on Port Way demolished to make way for a new shopping space, which will be split into two units. Plans were approved by the council for a double retail - one half to house Aldi and the other for an unnamed discount retailer which will in turn create up to 100 fullt-time jobs between them.

Earlier this week the supermarket giant famed for its middle aisle bargains also announced it is looking to recruit 500 apprentices across the UK in 2024, including in Lancashire.

The new double unit will have around 250 car parking spaces and will be accessed from an existing point on Port Way, with a second one to be added directly off Channel Way.

As a result of a new store opening later this year, Aldi will be creating 18 jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing staff will also be transferred to the new store, with 18 additional jobs up for grabs.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi, said: “We are looking for individuals around Preston with amazing people skills and drive to grow in a role to be a part of our successful team. Colleagues that thrive at Aldi have a can-do attitude, determination and buckets of ambition.

“At Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates and accelerating the amazing growth we have achieved in the north.”