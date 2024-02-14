News you can trust since 1886
Aldi: Opening date for new Preston store revealed

The new Aldi store at Preston Docks is earmarked to open very soon.
By Emma Downey
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
German supermaket giant Aldi have announced the opening date of its new Preston store.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain previously confirmed that the store, located on Corporation Street in Preston, will close in spring 2024 - the night before a new store on Port Way opens.

The move will see the existing Trident Centre office building on Port Way demolished to make way for a new shopping space, which will be split into two units - one half to house Aldi and the other for an unnamed discount retailer which will in turn create up to 100 full-time jobs between them.

Existing staff will also be transferred to the new store.

A spokesperson for Aldi told Blog Preston that the new Port Way store which will create up to 40 new jobs for local people, is expected to open its doors on Thursday, April 25.

The new Aldi store at Preston Docks is expected to open on April 25.

They said: "Construction for our new Preston Docks store is progressing well as we move towards opening on Thursday 25th April.

“This will create up to 40 jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”

