A dad accused of murdering his two year old son has gone on trial at Preston Crown Court.

A jury heard tattoo artist Daniel Hardcastle only discovered he was a dad when the child was taken into the care of Lancashire and Blackpool Social Services,

Appearing at Preston Crown Court today, Hardcastle denied murder and child cruelty.

Little Damion Russell was removed from his mother and placed in the care of foster parents when he was around 10 months old, Preston Crown Court heard.

At that time it was not known who was Damion’s biological father. However, after some digging social workers suspected Daniel Hardcastle was the father and asked him to take a DNA test.

The jury heard when the test came back as positive, Hardcastle, 31, said he wanted to rise to the challenge of being a dad and asked to be accessed to take on parental responsibility for the youngster, who had developmental delays.

Social workers began a five month long assessment and in May 2023 the family court granted parental responsibility to Hardcastle.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, from Blackpool, is charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy who was found unresponsive at a home in Central Drive on August 19, 2023 | Facebook

In July, the pair moved into a flat in Central Drive, Blackpool, supported by social workers and family.

The court was told social workers had no concerns about the bond between Hardcastle and his son. And the the flat was said to be inviting and in good condition.

Social workers also told the court they never saw any violence or bad temper from Hardcastle. However, a small bruise on his Damion’s head was noted but deemed to be nothing concerning.

On July 28, social workers closed the case with Hardcastle and his son.

The jury was told on August 19, emergency services had been called to the flat to reports Damion had gone into cardiac arrest, after running into a coffee table. Hardcastle was given instructions to perform CPR and an ambulance was called.

The police were also called and were met by Hardcastle, who had blood on his face. A babygrow, covered in blood was found in the kitchen bin, the court heard.

Shortly after Damion was taken to the ambulance, the jury was told Hardcastle was arrested on suspicion of GBH. At hospital, scans showed Damion had a bleed on his brain and he was transferred to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on life support.

However medics found his injuries were unsurvivable and life support was switched off on August 21.