Staff may have exchanged hands, the decor updated a few times, but the one thing that has stood its ground firmly is the community pub loved by locals for over 50 years!

The Sir Tom Finney pub in Central Drive, is celebrating its milestone birthday this week having helped many a customer celebrate their own birthdays and other special moments such as christenings and weddings.

Take a trip down memory lane as Penwortham pub Sir Tom Finney celebrates its 50th birthday. | UGC

The Sir Tom Finney Pub doors were opened on the March 20, 1975, by the great man himself.

Jordan North when the pub was his local, and he worked for Rock FM. He now visits the pub when he's home. | UGC

Former local-turned landlady Jen Williams joked: “How many pints have been poured in that time, I wonder.”

Jen, received the keys a couple of years ago for the pub having previously managed the New Longton Cricket Club bar, and has fitted in like a much loved fixture/family member to the locals ever since.

However, it’s not only her helping the locals by serving up a pint alongside a friendly ear, as she puts it: “This pub has seen me through the best and worse days of my life and I know I'm not the only one to be able to say that, it is a super special place, it's definitely 'not just a pub'.

“It's a hub of the community, there is alot of love in this pub which is why it's lasted so long, everyone helps each other and we always do lots for the community and local charities to bring everyone together.”

Locals enjoying the community atmosphere. | UGC

While many pubs have sadly poured their last pint thanks to the Covid era, what does she credit with the pub’s longevity?

Jen added: “Yes the building has been here for 50 years, but it isn't the building that makes the pub, it's every single person that's ever worked here, and that's ever called it their ‘local’.

“So cheers to all our Finney Family, past present and those looking down from above.

“Join us this weekend to celebrate with us!”

Sir Tom Finney and Sir Bobby Charlton at the opening. Bobby Charlton was the player manager for PNE at the time. | UGC

Lots more celebrations are pending for this year, and the team will be entering a float in this year's Penwortham Gala, with the theme centred around the pub’s 50 year anniversary.

The much loved dog friendly pub will also be holding a community Bark Life Dog Show in May with beer and bangers.