Last month she got the keys to the Sir Tom Finney pub in Central Drive, and reopened it on April 28 to great aplomb.

She wants to return the pub to the community hub it was before Covid hit and a string of closures took place.

The pub in Central Drive, Penwortham

"It's not been very consistent in the last 12 months", she said.

"But I've got the lease for five years, and I'm not planning on going anywhere after five years either.

"It's got to be about consistency, so we're opening at 12pm every day and people are really happy we're back.

"Our opening weekend was really good, the community came together again and were very happy."

Locals enjoying opening weekend

The Stoneygate Pub Group venue has suffered a string of short tenures and closures in recent times, with some concern for its future.

But it looks like those fears have been dispersed.

"It means the world to me”

Jen, who has previously run the New Longton Cricket Club bar, added: "It's my local. It's very close to my heart - it means the world to me.

The new children's play area

"This pub needs to be run by someone who knows the area, otherwise it won't work."

Already Jen and her five-strong team have thrown themselves into community fundraising, contributing £400 towards the cost of a local girl's new wheelchair, through raffles and donations from regulars.

Jen's also installed a dance floor, has created a kids area, and will soon be offering light bites.

The snug area still offers a sports bar feel, with a pool table, Sky and BT Sports.

The Sir Tom Finney pub

She will be running afternoon teas this weekend for the Coronation, is bringing quiz nights back, and is planning on several community events, including an end of school party for local school children.

What do the locals say?

Anna Molloy-Johnston wrote on social media about the opening weekend: “Was great to see it so busy. Amazing support for Jen Williams. Such a good vibe. Our local is back.”

Mandy Nestoruk said: “Brilliant night! Great atmosphere, fantastic singer look forward to coming again soon.”

Anne Mansfield said: “It was an amazing night, loved the atmosphere. The staff were wonderful and the canapés were delicious.”