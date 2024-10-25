Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A suspected drug driver was arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Bamber Bridge.

An Audi S3 struck a pedestrian on Tramway Lane at around 6.35pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian - a woman in her 30s - was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

She remained in a “critical condition” on Friday, police said.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of cannabis and cocaine and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Sgt Pete Fyans, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision has left a woman in hospital with some very serious injuries.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with her as she receives treatment.

“Although a man has been arrested, our investigation is very much ongoing, and we are asking for your help.”

Officers urged anyone with CCTV footage of Tramway Lane between 6.30pm and 6.45pm to get in touch.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1176 of October 24.

Two serious crashes in three days

It is the second serious traffic accident in Tramway Lane this week.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old was left fighting for his life after a crash involving two vans at the roundabout junction with Four Oaks Road.