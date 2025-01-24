Suspected drink-driver charged and lawbreaking HGV drivers caught after M65 crash
Police received a report of a minor injury collision on the M65 westbound near junction 8 (Hapton) shortly before 4am on Thursday morning.
Officers discovered a driver had stopped their car in the first lane before turning their engine off, resulting in a crash.
A 28-year-old woman from Whalley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
Molly Devenney, 28, of Cherry Tree Road, Whalley, was later charged with failure to provide a sample of breath.
She was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on March 5.
While the motorway was closed, several drivers - including HGVs - ignored the restrictions and drove along the hard shoulder.
Police condemned this behaviour as “completely unacceptably and incredibly dangerous.”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “To those of you who chose to ignore the road closure, and drive along the hard shoulder – we know who you are, and you will be prosecuted for it.”
