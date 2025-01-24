Suspected drink-driver charged and lawbreaking HGV drivers caught after M65 crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:27 GMT
A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65 - but police have also issued a stern warning to motorists who ignored the motorway closure.

Police received a report of a minor injury collision on the M65 westbound near junction 8 (Hapton) shortly before 4am on Thursday morning.

Officers discovered a driver had stopped their car in the first lane before turning their engine off, resulting in a crash.

A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65
A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65 | Google

A 28-year-old woman from Whalley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Molly Devenney, 28, of Cherry Tree Road, Whalley, was later charged with failure to provide a sample of breath.

She was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on March 5.

While the motorway was closed, several drivers - including HGVs - ignored the restrictions and drove along the hard shoulder.

Police condemned this behaviour as “completely unacceptably and incredibly dangerous.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “To those of you who chose to ignore the road closure, and drive along the hard shoulder – we know who you are, and you will be prosecuted for it.”

If you spot a crime in action on the roads, call 999.

If you have information about someone committing crimes on the road network, call 101.

