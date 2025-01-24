Suspected drink-driver charged and lawbreaking HGV drivers caught after M65 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65 - but police have also issued a stern warning to motorists who ignored the motorway closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a report of a minor injury collision on the M65 westbound near junction 8 (Hapton) shortly before 4am on Thursday morning.

Officers discovered a driver had stopped their car in the first lane before turning their engine off, resulting in a crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspected drink-driver was charged following a crash on the M65 | Google

A 28-year-old woman from Whalley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Molly Devenney, 28, of Cherry Tree Road, Whalley, was later charged with failure to provide a sample of breath.

She was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the motorway was closed, several drivers - including HGVs - ignored the restrictions and drove along the hard shoulder.

Police condemned this behaviour as “completely unacceptably and incredibly dangerous.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “To those of you who chose to ignore the road closure, and drive along the hard shoulder – we know who you are, and you will be prosecuted for it.”

If you spot a crime in action on the roads, call 999.

If you have information about someone committing crimes on the road network, call 101.