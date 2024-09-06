Surgical hub that's transforming the experience of children in Lancashire gets top accreditation
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Paediatric Elective Surgical Hub has been accredited as part of a Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) quality improvement scheme, recognising clinical and operational enhancements to children’s surgical care.
The Paediatric Hub, established last year, moved activity from an acute site at Royal Preston Hospital to Chorley Hospital. It is able to treat more children in the same number of theatre sessions, as has seen an existing adult day case ward transformed to a children’s day case ward that is staffed by children’s nurses and play specialists with games, toys and posters.
“Huge impact”
The service - specific to certain specialties including dental and facial surgery, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat procedures - has had a huge impact, with waiting list numbers decreasing and an increase in elective procedures taking place.
In June 2023 there were 1,293 children waiting for elective procedures, which was reduced to 1,099 by April 2024. In 2022/23, 1,694 elective procedures took place at an average of 142 per calendar month, and that rose to 1,966 in 2023/24, averaging 185 a month.
Steve Canty, Surgical Medical Director, said: “I am delighted that our Paediatric Hub is now officially recognised to provide the same outstanding care that our Elective Surgical Hub has – offering our patients a better experience whilst also helping to decrease our surgical waiting times. Having both our paediatric and adult elective cases in one unit at Chorley means that we can treat more children in the same number of theatre sessions, improving patient, carer and staff experience.”
He added: “Over recent years, Chorley and South Ribble Hospital has received significant investment into its surgical facilities which more recently includes new theatres, the Lancashire Eye Centre, and the Surgical Enhanced Care Unit. Overall, it is really positive for our patients and staff that our Paediatric Surgical Hub has been awarded accreditation as part of the GIRFT scheme to ensure the highest standards in clinical and operational practice.”
