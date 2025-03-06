An iconic Lancashire structure has been named amongst the world’s most beautiful railway bridges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whalley Viaduct, which was built to carry the Blackburn to Clitheroe railway line across the River Calder Valley in 1850, has been hailed by travel writers at Euro News as an engineering marvel that is becoming a tourist hit.

They place it amongst internationally-acclained bridges including Montenegro’s Mala Rijeka Viaduct, France’s Chamborigaud Viaduct and Scotland’s Glenfinnan Viaduct, which had a starring role in the Harry Potter films, carrying the Hogwart’s Express.

Whalley Viaduct | UGC

Miracle of masonry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The article calls Whalley Viaduct a ‘miracle of masonry’, adding: “This towering structure has often been compared to a cathedral or monastery. It’s suspected this was intentional. The viaduct is close to Whalley Abbey, which dates back to the 1200s, and Terence Woulfe Flanagan, the engineer behind the bridge, was inspired by the abbey’s ecclesiastical design.”

Marketing Lancashire said the bridge was “a stunning sight to behold”.

About the viaduct

At over 600 yards long, and 70 feet above the valley, the viaduct, known locally as the Whalley Arches, required over six million bricks and over 12,000 cubic yards of stone to complete. During construction two of the arches collapsed, leading to three fatalities.

The line connects with lines in West and North Yorkshire. It was closed to most passengers in 1962. It was kept open just for freight, and occasional passenger train diversions until 1994. In that year, a public campaign secured the re-opening of the line to passengers between Blackburn and Clitheroe (and onward to Hellifield on Sundays). Currently, the line is known as the Ribble Valley Line and serves both commuters and tourists.