A Lancashire businessman has launched a new home care service, having witnessed first hand the challenges loved ones experience.

Nohman Nazir has launched a branch of Blossom Home Care in Burnley, aiming to bring a new standard of compassionate, high-quality home care to the region.

He said: “When my cousin received care, I saw room for improvement. I knew the best way to make a difference was to create a service that truly puts people first. Blossom Home Care stood out for its commitment to quality, longer visit times, and genuinely person-centred care. That’s exactly the kind of support I would want for my own family, and so I’m proud to bring it to our community.”

The service covers Burnley, Preston, Colne, Clitheroe, Chapburn, Whalley, Barrowford, Nelson and Padiham, helping adults to maintain their independence while receiving the care and support they personally need. Services include dementia care, rehabilitation support, companionship, and assistance with daily tasks.

Blossom Burnley Leadership Team with Nohman Nazir in the middle | Blossom Home Care

Nohman is joined by Adam Akeel and Ubaid Javed, both Registered Nurses with a decade of experience in the NHS, and Akeel Mohammed, the registered manager, who brings extensive expertise in the care sector. Together, they are actively recruiting carers to grow their dedicated team and meet the increasing demand for high-quality home care in the area.

“Burnley has always been our home, and being able to provide quality care to our community means so much to us,” says Nohman. “We’re proud to bring Blossom Home Care to those who need it most, offering the time, attention, and support they deserve. But this is just the start - my goal is to expand across the North West, making high-quality care accessible to even more people.”

Blossom Home Care Burnley is built on the promise of longer visits, ensuring carers have the time to provide meaningful, unrushed support. The Blossom app allows family members to monitor the care their loved ones receive in real time, while holistic care plans are tailored to each individual’s needs and preferences.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, contact Blossom Home Care Burnley on 01282 942473 or visit https://www.blossomhomecare.co.uk/offices/burnley/.