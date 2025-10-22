One of Lancashire’s most prominent schools is set to welcome a new headteacher - from the other side of the world.

Governors at Stonyhurst College in Hurst Green, have announced that after an extensive recruitment process, they have appointed William Doherty to be the next Head from May 1, 2026. John Browne, who has led the school for a decade, will be leaving in February to take up the role of Principal at St Aloysius' College in Sydney, Australia,

Mr Doherty brings a wealth of experience in Jesuit education, joining Stonyhurst from Xavier College in Melbourne, Australia, where he has been Principal since 2018. He has held positions of educational leadership for over 30 years, beginning his teaching career at Saint Ignatius’ College in Sydney. Mr Doherty holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma of Education and Masters of Educational Leadership from the Australian Catholic University.

On Mr Browne’s departure, Fr Christopher Cann will act as interim Executive Head of both the College and St Mary’s Hall, and Dr Alice McNeill will act as interim Operational Head of the College from February 14, 2026 until Mr Doherty formally takes up the position of Head.

Mr Doherty said: “I am truly honoured to have been appointed the next Head of Stonyhurst, and am committed to building upon John Browne’s superb legacy. I share the commitment to cura personalis, our care for the entire person, as I do the Jesuit tenets of pursuing the magis (depth) and human excellence, so that our children can truly be all they can be. Terina and I are incredibly excited by the prospect of joining the Stonyhurst community and engaging with pupils, parents, staff, alumni and all within the Stonyhurst family. Everyone I met throughout the interview process expressed immense pride in Stonyhurst, and I look forward to sharing in that pride and building upon Stonyhurst’s immense achievements and history.”

Chair of Governors, Christine Keunen said: ‘After a rigorous selection process, we are delighted to announce that Mr William Doherty will be joining us next May. The Governors were particularly impressed with Mr Doherty’s passion for values-driven education and his commitment to academic excellence, educational innovation, and the formation of young people grounded in character and compassion. Mr Doherty’s appointment reflects Stonyhurst’s enduring pride in its international focus; with children from over 30 countries, we remain steadfast in our belief that cultural diversity enriches the global outlook of the school community”.