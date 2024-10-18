Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents across Lancashire are being welcomed into their local libraries to get a hot drink, meet new people and to stay warm as temperatures drop.

For the third year running, warm spaces are being delivered in all libraries in the county.

In 2023, staff at Fleetwood library served up to 85 hot drinks every day - with some people sitting from 10am till 7pm. People included families, retired residents, people experiencing homelessness and those working remotely.

As well as enjoying a cuppa and borrowing books, people can use free computers and Wi-Fi, join in with events and activities and find out about support that's available in their local area.

Friends Anne and Janet at Fleetwood Library | LCC

Fleetwood library officer Helen Boone said: "It's really rewarding to be part of the warm and welcome offer again as it makes such a big difference to people. It brings people together, so it's reducing social isolation for a lot of residents.

"As the weather started to change last year we saw some people sitting with a drink from 10am until we closed on a late night at 7pm. They come in to save putting the heating on at home."

Fleetwood library users Anne and Janet became friends after meeting at a group at the library where they often have a warm drink together. Anne said: "We get to chat so we've got to know each other. Sometimes we go out for a meal together if it's somebody's birthday or at Christmas and it's really nice. We're all from different backgrounds and we care about each other, so if somebody is missing at the group then we call them and see how they are."

Janet said: "I'm naturally very shy and I don’t like going anywhere on my own, but I came to the craft group one day and I've never left."

Lancashire County Council is also supporting town and parish councils and other local organisations to set up their own warm spaces through the Lancashire warm spaces grant scheme. They can apply for up to £500 to support their warm space.

The first round of the grant scheme is now open and will close to applications at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 3. You can find details of how to apply here: Lancashire warm spaces grant scheme - Lancashire County Council

Coun Michael Green at Kingsfold Library | LCC

County Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing, said: "It's really heartening to hear about the friendships that have been formed during previous years and I have seen these myself when I have visited our warm spaces. I hope more people will form connections this year.

"I felt it was important for us to roll out the warm spaces again this year across Lancashire, particularly as some of our older residents are concerned about keeping warm this winter, due to rising fuel bills and recent Government decisions which reduce the support available to pay these bills. Anyone who visits our libraries will receive a warm welcome and our staff are in touch with other local organisations that can offer further support if residents need it.

"I would like to thank organisations who have provided warm spaces in previous years and I would encourage them to consider doing so again. In this way, we can work together to support more people across the county."

Residents can search for their nearest warm space via Lancashire County Council's online directory.