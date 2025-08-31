15 celebrities who have enjoyed a SpudBros from Hollywood icons to global popstars

Whilst the Hot Potato Tram has been loved in Preston for seventy years, as the SpudBros Van - overseen by TikTok senstions Jacob and Harley Nelson- it has seen global success.
Not only has the SpudBros TikTok account amassed an impressive 4.5 million followers, they have been able to open a new store in London and travelled the world with their Lancashire delights.
The online roar around the SpudBros has unsurprisingly lured a fair few celebrities to try their famous jackets, from Hollyowood stars to global popstars and Youtube giants.
See 15 of them in the gallery below.