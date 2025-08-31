15 celebrities who have enjoyed a SpudBros from Hollywood icons to global popstars

By Aimee Seddon

Published 31st Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Turns out SpudBros jackets aren’t just loved by Lancastrians, take a look at all the stars that have had one below...

Whilst the Hot Potato Tram has been loved in Preston for seventy years, as the SpudBros Van - overseen by TikTok senstions Jacob and Harley Nelson- it has seen global success.

Not only has the SpudBros TikTok account amassed an impressive 4.5 million followers, they have been able to open a new store in London and travelled the world with their Lancashire delights.

The online roar around the SpudBros has unsurprisingly lured a fair few celebrities to try their famous jackets, from Hollyowood stars to global popstars and Youtube giants.

See 15 of them in the gallery below.

Take a look at 15 celebrities who have had a Spudbros

1. Stars who have had a Spudbros

Take a look at 15 celebrities who have had a Spudbros | SpudBros

Rapper and actor Will visited the SpudBros Express in London

2. Will Smith

Rapper and actor Will visited the SpudBros Express in London | SpudBros

Actor Liam at the SpudBros Express in London

3. Liam Neeson

Actor Liam at the SpudBros Express in London | Spudbros

had SpudBros delivered to the Britain's Got Talent final in May 2025

4. Ant and Dec

had SpudBros delivered to the Britain's Got Talent final in May 2025 | SpudBros

