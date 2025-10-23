The headquarters of a leading independent sportswear firm has been sold by JD Sports - but the future is looking bright.

The warehouse facility at 171 Brierley Road, Walton Summit has been the home of Kukri Sports for many years, with more than 30 staff employed - with more to come.

Kukri Sports has been producing bespoke sportswear since 1999 and has sustained deals with many Commonwealth teams, the British Army, professional cricket clubs and universtities. It also partners with schools and grassroots sports clubs.

In 2011, JD Sports bought an 80 per cent share in Kukri Sports, which lasted until December 2023, when Group Executive Chairman Andrew Ronnie completed a management buyout. In recent months, landlord JD Sports have been looking to offload the warehouse, with the site marketed for £2.7m.

The 28,544 sq ft industrial unit has now been sold to Woodside Logistics Group, which specialises in providing full load, dry freight transport services, for owner occupation. Nigel Keen at JD Fashion said: "This facility had become surplus to the group’s requirements and so disposing of the interest quickly was beneficial allowing us to focus our attention upon our core estate."

Mark Woodside at Woodside Logistics Groupsaid he was “delighted” to have purchased the facilty, stating it would “enable the future growth of our business."

The Kukri Sports site in Brierley Road, Walton Summit

Marketing material said that Kukri Sports had a lease on the property until December 19, 2025.

When asked what the future held for Kukri, managing director Andrew Ronnie told the Post: “We are currently on a recruitment drive with business across the group growing. We are in an existing lease on this building and plan to review and possibly extend.”

Woodside Logistics Group would become the new landlord for Kukri Sports in this instance.