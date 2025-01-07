Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading sports brand headquartered in Lancashire has announced a new partnership with British Army Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kukri Sports, which is based in Brierley Road, Walton Summit, will support the British Army Sports executive team as part of their rebranding journey. They will be providing a range of ‘innovative and high-performance apparel’ for a range of activities.

Read More Record year for Lancashire sports brand Kukri after deals with Team England, British Wheelchair Basketball and Welsh Gynmastics

Joshua Cowlard, a representative from British Army Sports, commented on the partnership:“Army Sport is proud to announce our partnership with Kukri Sports, who have played a pivotal role in providing high-quality, professional clothing for our executive team as part of our rebranding journey over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premium apparel not only enhances our team’s image but also allows us to represent and promote Army Sport with pride and professionalism. We are incredibly grateful for Kukri Sports’ support and are excited to have them as a valued partner for the next two years. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration as we strive to elevate Army Sport to new heights.”

“Honoured”

Andrew Ronnie, Group CEO of Kukri Sports, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. He said: “We are honored to partner with British Army Sports, an organisation that embodies excellence, discipline, and teamwork. At Kukri Sports, we pride ourselves on delivering custom apparel that meets the unique needs of our partners, and we are thrilled to play a role in supporting British Army Sports’ rebranding and future ambitions.”

The connection between Kukri Sports and the British Army is deeply rooted in history. The DNA of Kukri Sports dates back to 1979 when the British Army Gurkhas and RAF came together to form the Flying Kukris rugby club. In true Kukri tradition, a tailor stitched the shirts of both teams together to create a bespoke playing kit—a symbol of unity and innovation that continues to define Kukri Sports today.

Lauren Walshe (in green) | Kukri Sports

Lauren Walshe

Kukri Sports has also announced that Northern Ireland Warriors goalkeeper, Lauren Walshe, is their newest brand ambassador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am excited to be named as a brand ambassador for Kukri Sports,” said Lauren. “It is a brand I have worn for a while now; it has been our Netball Northern Ireland team and Belfast Ladies team sponsor for some years. It’s my favourite sports brand to wear on court and I am enthusiastic to get started and show this brand off.”

Lauren has represented Northern Ireland on international stages, including this year’s Celtic Cup. Beyond her achievements on the court, Lauren was recently named second runner-up in the Miss Northern Ireland 2024 competition. Now a passionate teacher, she juggles teaching a primary two class, with coaching two netball teams and playing for her country.