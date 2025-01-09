Black Horse, Gregson Lane | Google

A closed-down village pub looks set to reopen as an Indian restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Horse in Gregson Lane, near Hoghton, has been closed since 2023, but news about its future has been posted online.

Mohammed Balmir - who is believed to have links to the Amity Indian Restaurant in Redruth, Cornwall - claimed on Facebook he is about to take over. He wrote: “We are proud to insist we will be reopening the Black horse in Hoghton as the "Kaala Ghoda", a modern Indian restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have all the classic dishes but also vegan gluten free and also a karaoke table service on selected nights! We hope to see you soon!”

Black Horse, Gregson Lane | Google

Kaala Ghoda is an area of Mumbai that translates as Black Horse. The neighbourhood is known for its heritage buildings including museums, art galleries and educational institutions, as well as a statue of a black horse.

Mr Balmir has been contacted for more information by the Post.