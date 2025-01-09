South Ribble village pub to reopen as modern indian restaurant with karaoke nights
The Black Horse in Gregson Lane, near Hoghton, has been closed since 2023, but news about its future has been posted online.
Mohammed Balmir - who is believed to have links to the Amity Indian Restaurant in Redruth, Cornwall - claimed on Facebook he is about to take over. He wrote: “We are proud to insist we will be reopening the Black horse in Hoghton as the "Kaala Ghoda", a modern Indian restaurant.
“We will have all the classic dishes but also vegan gluten free and also a karaoke table service on selected nights! We hope to see you soon!”
Kaala Ghoda is an area of Mumbai that translates as Black Horse. The neighbourhood is known for its heritage buildings including museums, art galleries and educational institutions, as well as a statue of a black horse.
