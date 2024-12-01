Barnoldswick eatery crowned Best Indian Restaurant in the North West

By Sara OdeenIsister
Contributor
Published 1st Dec 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:00 BST

A Barnoldswick eatery has been named the Best Indian Restaurant in the North West at a awards celebrating the nation’s finest curry houses.

Barlick Raj Balti, in Station Road, won the impressive title at this year’s Euro Asia Curry Awards.

The annual event honours the very best curry houses in the UK and the hardworking and talented people behind them.

Hundreds of businesses and individuals were nominated for the awards, which also include categories such as Best Takeaway and Best Chef.

The Barlick Raj Balti team and their family with the accoladeThe Barlick Raj Balti team and their family with the accolade
The Barlick Raj Balti team and their family with the accolade

Around 50 regional and national winners were chosen and received their gongs at a ceremony at Mayfair in Romford, London on November 26.

The Euro Asia Awards, now in their eighth year, were founded by Bangladeshi chef, Shorif Khan.

He said: ‘We’re very excited to once again be celebrating the incredible people, restaurants and takeaways that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

‘Annually, the industry contributes more than £5 million to the country’s economy and 2024 has been a particularly strong year.’

Among those presenting accolades was five-time British heavyweight boxing champion Julius Frances.

For more information on the Euro Asia Curry Awards visit euroasiacurryaward.co.uk.

