Indian cuisine is a favourite for many, but where can you find the best spots in Lancashire?
Whether you're craving a classic balti or a tangy dhansak, there's no denying the nation’s love for Indian food, whether dining in or ordering takeaway.
After hearing that A se Anar in Blackpool was recently named in the Good Food Guide top 100 list, we thought it was the perfect time to shine a light on other fantastic Indian eateries across the county.
Take a look at our gallery below:
The #LoveYour campaign celebrates the amazing people, places and quirks which make Lancashire so great.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.