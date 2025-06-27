‘Some will love it and some will hate it, like a jar of Marmite’ are the words of Lancaster Area Police in regards new parking rules.

Op Park Safe is being rolled out in Lancaster and Morecambe after police revealed thay have received numerous reports of ongoing issues regarding parking.

These include parking too close to junctions and blocking paths causing obstructions to pedestrians.

Op Park Safe is being rolled out in Lancaster and Morecambe after police revealed thay have received numerous reports of ongoing issues regarding parking. | Lancs Area Police

A spokeperson for Lancaster Area Police said: “Some will love it and some will hate it, like a jar of Marmite.

“We understand that parking space is a bit limited, and most people do try to park their vehicles responsibly, safely and with consideration to pedestrians and other road users.

“However, there are cases of vehicles blocking pavements and being parked too close to junctions, which make it difficult and dangerous for other road users.”

Op Park Safe aims to tackle these issues and fines of up to £100 as well as 3 points on the offenders’ license could be issued. | Lancs Area Police

They added: “A rule of thumb is that if a pushchair or wheelchair cannot pass a vehicle without having to go into the road, this is deemed to be an obstruction.”

Op Park Safe aims to tackle these issues and fines of up to £100 as well as three points on the offenders’ license could be issued if not adhered to.