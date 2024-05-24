Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has told the House of Commons that he loves reading the Lancashire Evening Post and its sister paper the Chorley Guardian.

When he is not shouting ‘Order’ in the House of Commons Sir Lindsay likes to have some downtown complete with one of our papers.

During a question on protecting local journalism in the Commons on Thursday Mark Logan, Conservative MP for Bolton North East, said: “In the spirit of one-upmanship, I’d just like to announce that the Speaker doesn’t read The Financial Times or listen to Radio four, no, he reads the Bolton News and listens to Bolton FM.”

