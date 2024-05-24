Sir Lindsay Hoyle tells the House of Commons he loves reading the Lancashire Evening Post
When he is not shouting ‘Order’ in the House of Commons Sir Lindsay likes to have some downtown complete with one of our papers.
During a question on protecting local journalism in the Commons on Thursday Mark Logan, Conservative MP for Bolton North East, said: “In the spirit of one-upmanship, I’d just like to announce that the Speaker doesn’t read The Financial Times or listen to Radio four, no, he reads the Bolton News and listens to Bolton FM.”
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, 66, who has served as Speaker of the House of Commons since 2019, entertaining many with his quick witted responses, responded: “For point of clarification, I do read the Chorley Guardian, Lancashire Evening Post and I definitely would still be listening as Peter Kay would say – to Chorley FM coming all over.”
