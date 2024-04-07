Sir Lindsay Hoyle left devastated after dad passes away
Chorley MP and House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he has been left devastated by the death of his father. Announcing the news on Twitter today (Sunday), he said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to announce that my beloved father, Lord Doug Hoyle, passed away peacefully at home late last night with his family by his side. The whole family are devastated.
“There are few people who get to my age with their father still around – but I have been one of the lucky ones.
“His death last night has left me bereft – I have lost my dad; my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.”
Paying tribute to his father he said he was a force to be reckoned with, starting out first as MP for Nelson and Colne in 1974-1979, and then Warrington 1981-1997 – before he joined the House of Lords where he served until the age of 97 when he retired in 2023. He added: “Today there is an empty armchair, an absence of ready wit, and one less animal lover in the world.
