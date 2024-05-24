Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Irish horse walks into a police station...

Lancashire Police have added a new recruit to the family in the shape of Bella the horse and are asking for the public’s help in giving her a name.

Can you help give Bella the police horse a name?

Bella is a nine-year-old Irish sports horse who has recently joined Lancashire Police’s Mountain branch after her four week trial period proved successful.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: ”Bella is officially becoming a Lancs Police Horse, and with that comes the honour of a traditional Lancashire Police Horse name!

“We name our horses after places in Lancashire, and you lovely lot will have the deciding vote on the shortlist.”

