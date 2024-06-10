Sir Lindsay Hoyle meets award-winning Chorley ice-cream man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What happens when two Chorley legends meet up? - they have an ice-cream of course!

Sir Lindsay Hoyle recently met up with award-winning ice-cream mobiler Raheim Iqbal from Chorley who runs Martin's Whippy.

Something of a local celebrity, Raheim serves up Frederick's locally sourced ice-cream treats from his home town. Finally getting to sample one, Sir Lindsay Hoyle posted X: “Great to finally meet up with Raheim of NorthWest Whippy - Chorley’s award winning ice cream mobiler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Lindsay Hoyle recently met up with award-winning ice-cream mobiler Raheim Iqbal from Chorley who runs Martin's Whippy. | Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. “Raheim from Euxton, sells Chorley’s very own Frederick's Ice Cream and can be found at many locally events in and around the area.”

'I'll have the works'. | Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Read More Super heatwave warning issued as UK temperatures set to soar to 30C - this is when

Raheim was one of three people to be named as a finalist in the Mobiler of the Year award by the Ice Cream Alliance.

Sign up for our free newsletters now He has also raised more than £2,000 in two days for Derian House Children's Hospice by visiting local nurseries and care homes last year.

When asked what the most popular ice-cream order was, he previously said: