Sir Lindsay Hoyle meets award-winning Chorley ice-cream man
Sir Lindsay Hoyle recently met up with award-winning ice-cream mobiler Raheim Iqbal from Chorley who runs Martin's Whippy.
Something of a local celebrity, Raheim serves up Frederick's locally sourced ice-cream treats from his home town. Finally getting to sample one, Sir Lindsay Hoyle posted X: “Great to finally meet up with Raheim of NorthWest Whippy - Chorley’s award winning ice cream mobiler.
Raheim from Euxton, sells Chorley's very own Frederick's Ice Cream and can be found at many locally events in and around the area.
Raheim was one of three people to be named as a finalist in the Mobiler of the Year award by the Ice Cream Alliance.
He has also raised more than £2,000 in two days for Derian House Children's Hospice by visiting local nurseries and care homes last year.
When asked what the most popular ice-cream order was, he previously said:
“The most popular order would be a classic 99' - an ice cream cone with a Cadburys flake and raspberry sauce closely followed by a sherbet cone.”
