Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ice-cream vendor from Chorley is in the running to 'scoop' up a prestigious award after being nominated for the National Mobiler of the Year award 2024. Raheim Iqbal, 32, who runs Martin’s Whippy (aka North West Whippy), said he was excited to be one of three people to be named as a finalist in the Mobiler of the Year award by the Ice Cream Alliance.

The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show is a unique event showcasing the entirety of the ice cream industry. A huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies are showcased across the three-day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raheim, who serves up Frederick's locally sourced ice-cream treats from his home town and surrounding areas, and came runner up at last year's event, said: "I am honoured that I have been nominated for the prestigious National Mobiler of the Year award in the ice cream industry for 2024.

"I feel very lucky as it is very difficult to be nominated. I hope I can bring the Oscars of the ice-cream industry to Lancashire."

His community spirit also extends to fundraising for those in need and he also raised more than £2,000 in two days for Derian House Children's Hospice by visiting local nurseries and care homes last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "In addition to my achievements in the ice cream business, I have been actively involved in various charitable initiatives within our local community.

Form an orderly queue.

"My commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond just selling ice cream but giving back and supporting those in need."

What's the most popular ice-cream?

"The most popular order would be a classic 99' - an ice cream cone with a Cadburys flake and raspberry sauce closely followed by a sherbet cone.

"I am passionate about what I do. Having been in the industry for over 10 years, I hope to be in it for another 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad