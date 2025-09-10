Sir Lindsay Hoyle issues message to angry Chorley residents
The House of Commons Speaker said he had been approached by a number of residents in regards anti-social behaviour and the upkeep of footpaths and walkways.
He said: “In response to concerns raised with me by a number of residents of Springs Road/Beaconsfield Terrace/Shakespeare Terrace and roads off, I visited the area last month to walk around and discuss the issues they had highlighted.
“As a result I have written to Chorley Council requesting them to review their work schedules to ensure the footpaths and walkways are properly tended to and maintenance works are completed.”
He added: “Issues about anti-social behaviour will be discussed directly with the police when we next meet, and I will raise the lack of repair and maintenance of the roads with both the local County Councillor and the CEO of Lancashire County Council.”