Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:32 BST
Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle has issued a message to fed up residents regarding a number of issues.

The House of Commons Speaker said he had been approached by a number of residents in regards anti-social behaviour and the upkeep of footpaths and walkways.

He said: “In response to concerns raised with me by a number of residents of Springs Road/Beaconsfield Terrace/Shakespeare Terrace and roads off, I visited the area last month to walk around and discuss the issues they had highlighted.

“As a result I have written to Chorley Council requesting them to review their work schedules to ensure the footpaths and walkways are properly tended to and maintenance works are completed.”

He added: “Issues about anti-social behaviour will be discussed directly with the police when we next meet, and I will raise the lack of repair and maintenance of the roads with both the local County Councillor and the CEO of Lancashire County Council.”

