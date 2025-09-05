Chorley Council has issued a statement after a man voluntarily left his home after parents’ concern.

Numerous parents had posted on social media with regards to recent incidents regarding a resident of a property close to All Saints School.

A spokesperson for Chorley Police said that the man had “voluntarily agreed to leave the address in Moor Road and moved out of the area”.

They said: “We are aware of recent incidents in the Moor Road area of Chorley, relating to the resident of a property close to All Saints School.

“While no criminal offences have been committed, these incidents have prompted concern in the community and on social media, including those parents whose children attend the school.”

They added that patrols have been increased for visibility and reassurance and that they are working with the school and Chorley Borough Council.

Issuing a message to worried parents, a spokesperson for Chorley Council added that they would be working closely with the authorities to ensure that Chorley remains a safe place for everyone.

They said: “We want to reassure residents that concerns raised have been responded to and we will continue to work closely with Lancashire Police and our partners to ensure the safety of our communities.

“If you have any further concerns relating to this incident, please contact the police.

“We have been working with our local MP to seek assurances from the Home Office and Serco that the accommodation in Chorley does not cause issues in local communities and is well managed.”

They added: “We will be continuing to press for action following these concerns, and want to ensure that Chorley remains a safe place for everyone and a close community that supports all residents.

“If you have concerns, please contact us or the police with your contact details so that we can respond.”