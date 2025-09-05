A man has voluntarily agreed to leave his home - Chorley Police issue statement after parents' concern
Numerous parents had posted on social media with regards to recent incidents regarding a resident of a property close to All Saints School.
A spokesperson for Chorley Police said that the man had “voluntarily agreed to leave the address in Moor Road and moved out of the area”.
They said: “We are aware of recent incidents in the Moor Road area of Chorley, relating to the resident of a property close to All Saints School.
“While no criminal offences have been committed, these incidents have prompted concern in the community and on social media, including those parents whose children attend the school.
“Overnight, a man has voluntarily agreed to leave the address in Moor Road and moved out of the area.”
They added that patrols have been increased for visibility and reassurance and that they are working with the school and Chorley Borough Council.
They added: “We recognise the strength of feeling regarding this matter and the safeguarding of those affected, including the school, pupils, families and staff, as well as local residents in the Chorley area, are our priority.