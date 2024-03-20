Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is well underway for the new Aldi and Loom Loft stores at Preston Docks.

Signage has went up for both which are due to open next month.

German supermaket giant Aldi announced the opening date of its new Preston store as Thursday, April 25. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain previously confirmed that the store, located on Corporation Street in Preston, will close in spring 2024 - the night before the new store on Port Way opens, transferring staff over to the new one.

The move will see the existing Trident Centre office building on Port Way demolished to make way for a new shopping space, which will be split into two units - one half to house Aldi and the other for Loom Loft Furniture Interiors, which will in turn create up to 100 full-time jobs between them.

This will be Loom Loft's fourth furniture store and bistro which set to be the largest one yet.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now This new establishment will be located at a new 23,000 square feet premises at Preston Docklands and will create 40 full and part time jobs. As a privately funded Lancashire family-owned business, Loom Loft established its presence with the opening of its flagship Clitheroe store and The Loft Bistro in August 2019. Building on this success, a second 'Select' store was introduced at The Mill Batley, West Yorkshire, in 2021 and a third at Astley Bridge, Bolton in August 2023. Founders, Managing Director and Head Buyer, Boyd and Rachel Hargreaves said. "We have been reviewing a number of sites in the last 18 months but the Loom Loft team were all unified to develop the opportunity at Preston when it came about.

"It’s a perfect fit for our business development in another great Lancashire location. We are excited to showcase our unique style and look forward to recruiting and shaping a dynamic team."