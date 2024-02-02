Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loom Loft has announced it will be opening a new interior and furniture shop in Preston.

The brand, which first opened in Clitheroe, will be opening a new 23,000 square feet premises on Preston Docklands with a bistro inside. It will open at Trident Park, neighbouring a new Aldi store.

How the new store will look

Founders, managing director and head buyer, Boyd and Rachel Hargreaves said: "We have been reviewing a number of sites in the last 18 months but the Loom Loft team were all unified to develop the opportunity at Preston when it came about. It’s a perfect fit for our business development in another great Lancashire location. We are excited to showcase our unique style and look forward to recruiting and shaping a dynamic team.’

The brand, which utilises an industrial look, opened its flagship Clitheroe store and The Loft Bistro in August 2019. Building on this success, a second store was introduced at The Mill Batley, West Yorkshire, in 2021 and a third at Astley Bridge, Bolton in August 2023.

The interior of the Clitheroe shop.

An extensive internal fit out is now taking place following the site being handed over by Marshall CDP. Simon Marshall CEO of CDP said: "Having visited the Loom Loft site in Clitheroe it is clear to see why the brand and their style creates so much interest. I am sure it will create an impact, be a great place to visit, and boost the local economy. We are really happy to secure them as a long-term tenant for Trident Park.’

Bistro

The new Preston store will also include its second Loft Bistro with a chic industrial feel that has proven to be a popular and enjoyable concept at its Clitheroe location. Featuring a diverse menu, owners say it will be "great for informal breakfasts, lunches, business meetings and meeting up with friends".

An idea of the food on offer.

Job opportunities

Loom Loft are actively seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join its dynamic team with 35 – 40 positions available from store manager to sous chef. Interested candidates are invited to submit their CV along with a brief cover letter to [email protected] .

