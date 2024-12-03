'Severe delays' of 50 minutes reported on M6 near Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:51 BST
'Severe delays' of up to 50 minutes have been reported on the M6 near Preston.

The delays were building on the southbound carriageway between junctions 32 and 20.

The average speed reported in the area was 10mph.

Congestion was also building on the M55 eastbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.

No collisions have been reported by National Highways.

Normal traffic condition are expected between 5pm.

