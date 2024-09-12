Second man, aged 18, has now died after a collision on Chain Caul Way in Preston

Lancashire Police have issued another sad update following a collision on Chain Caul Way in Preston, on Tuesday night.

Yesterday, the force confirmed that a 16-year-old boy had died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in the collision.

In a statement issued today, Lancashire Police have said: “Very sadly, an 18-year-old man died this morning (12th September) in hospital having suffered serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.”

At 10.55pm on Tuesday, the emergency services were called to Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, to a report of a collision.

Officers found that an Audi A3 Sport which had been travelling in the direction of Lea, had left the carriageway and collided with trees by the roadside.

The 18-year-old man was the driver of the car, and the 16-year-old was a rear seat passenger.

A 17-year-old boy, who was a front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

They are all from Preston.

As police investigate the collision, they continue to appeal for witnesses and for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area around the time it happened.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a collision with tragic circumstances.

“Two young people have died, and I wish to extend my sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends.

“We are investigating how the collision happened, and we continue to ask for anyone who witnessed it to contact us.

“Also, if anyone was driving in the Chain Caul Lane area around the time of the collision and has dash cam footage, or they have CCTV footage from the area, please get in touch.”

Contact 101, quoting log 1538 of 10th September 2024, or email [email protected].