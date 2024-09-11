16-year-old boy dies in hospital after tragic car crash near Preston Docks

A 16-year-old boy has died after suffering serious injuries in a car crash near Preston Docks last night, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of three teenagers were seriously injured in the incident, which took place on Chain Caul Way between Leeward Road and Nile Close at 10.55pm.

A 16-year-old boy, who was in the rear seat, has sadly died after suffering severe injuries, while the 18-year-old driver remains in critical condition in hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old front passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene in Chain Caul Way, between Leeward Road and Nile Close, at 10.55pm on Tuesday. | Google | Google

After emergency services were called to reports of a collision, officers in attendance attended found an Audi A3 Sport, which had been travelling towards Lea and which had left the carriageway and collided with trees.

Sgt Paul McCurrie, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit said: “A young life has been lost and, at what must be an incredibly distressing time for them, our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the teenager who sadly died.

Google Maps

“We’re continuing to investigate the collision, and our thoughts also remain with the injured people and their loved ones. We wanted to bring you this update today, but are also continuing to ask for any witnesses, or people with dashcam footage of the Chain Caul Way area to please get in contact.”

If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting log 1538 of 10th September.