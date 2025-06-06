Police are continuing to search for a homeless man who remains missing after a large fire broke out at a derelict building in Burnley.

Emergency services were called to reports of a significant blaze at Stuart House on Holmes Street at around 2.20pm on Saturday (May 31).

Eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and a drone unit battled the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building.

A joint investigation between police and the fire service was launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Ayhan Daudov, known to sleep rough in the area, sometimes stays at Stuart House.

He is also believed to have links to Townley Park and Manchester City Centre and is often seen wearing a distinctive high-vis jacket.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Daudov's whereabouts to come forward.

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 786 of May 31.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.