Screwfix confirm closure of this Lancashire branch - this is what's happening
Screwfix - which sells electrical, plumbing and building supplies to the trade and public, has confirmed to the Post that its branch in King Street, Leyland, is no longer part of its future plans.
It is believed that the shop will permanently close on Monday, June 16, with staff members being helped with relocation opportunities.
A spokesman for the company said: “As Screwfix continues to grow and add more stores we conduct regular reviews of our property estate. As part of a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to close out Leyland – King Street store.
“We’ll continue to serve the local community at our nearest stores in Leyland – Peregrine Place, Chorley and Bamber Bridge. We are working with our impacted colleagues and offering them all the opportunity to work in a store nearby.”
