Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A town centre hardware shop is set to close next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screwfix - which sells electrical, plumbing and building supplies to the trade and public, has confirmed to the Post that its branch in King Street, Leyland, is no longer part of its future plans.

It is believed that the shop will permanently close on Monday, June 16, with staff members being helped with relocation opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Screwfix in King Street, Leyland | Google

A spokesman for the company said: “As Screwfix continues to grow and add more stores we conduct regular reviews of our property estate. As part of a recent review, we have made the difficult decision to close out Leyland – King Street store.

“We’ll continue to serve the local community at our nearest stores in Leyland – Peregrine Place, Chorley and Bamber Bridge. We are working with our impacted colleagues and offering them all the opportunity to work in a store nearby.”