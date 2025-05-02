New block of flats planned for Leyland town centre car park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 2nd May 2025, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new block of flats is planned for a car park in Leyland town centre.

The two and a 1/2 storey building will comprise six one-bedroom flats and will be built on a small car park in Towngate, currently used by local businesses.

Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The new flats will be built on a car park used by local businesses in Towngate, LeylandThe new flats will be built on a car park used by local businesses in Towngate, Leyland
The new flats will be built on a car park used by local businesses in Towngate, Leyland | Google/planning documents

The plot is situated between Chorley Electrical Traders and the recently closed Loft fashion boutique, near the junction with Broad Street.

Planning documents reveal what the new flats will look like, with red facing brick and exterior render.

The plans show eight car parking spaces will be retained for the use of occupants, as well as a separate space for motorcycles.

The two and a 1/2 storey building will comprise six one-bedroom flats and will be built on a small car park in Towngate, currently used by local businessesThe two and a 1/2 storey building will comprise six one-bedroom flats and will be built on a small car park in Towngate, currently used by local businesses
The two and a 1/2 storey building will comprise six one-bedroom flats and will be built on a small car park in Towngate, currently used by local businesses | Google

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Lancashire County Council’s Highways officers have considered the plans and have not raised any objections.

A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.

Related topics:LeylandSouth Ribble

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice