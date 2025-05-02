Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new block of flats is planned for a car park in Leyland town centre.

The two and a 1/2 storey building will comprise six one-bedroom flats and will be built on a small car park in Towngate, currently used by local businesses.

The new flats will be built on a car park used by local businesses in Towngate, Leyland | Google/planning documents

The plot is situated between Chorley Electrical Traders and the recently closed Loft fashion boutique, near the junction with Broad Street.

Planning documents reveal what the new flats will look like, with red facing brick and exterior render.

The plans show eight car parking spaces will be retained for the use of occupants, as well as a separate space for motorcycles.

Lancashire County Council’s Highways officers have considered the plans and have not raised any objections.

A decision is expected to be made in the coming weeks.