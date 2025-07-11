Longridge pizzeria run by former Masterchef contestant and Fell Bistro chef shuts after 9 months
Oh! Pizza opened last October when it replaced the award-winning Fell Bistro in Berry Lane.
It was the latest venture by Fell’s Matt Willdigg, Alex Blamire, and Oli Martin, who had earned AA Rosettes and a place in the Michelin Guide with the bistro’s modern street food inspired dishes.
But the pizzeria appears to have closed permanently after nine months. Its social media pages and website have been deactivated, and calls to the restaurant have gone unanswered.
A notice was placed in the window at the start of July, suggesting the restaurant would be closed temporarily due to unforeseen illness. However, new notice now says the restaurant is “closed until further notice”.
Google and Tripadvisor both list Oh! Pizza as having permanently closed with the most recent reviews submitted in May.
Oh! Pizza is a dream come true for me
After honing his craft at Fell Bistro, Matt - a former contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals - said opening his own pizzeria was “a dream come true”.
"Oh! Pizza is a dream come true for me," says Matt. "Pizza has always been a part of my life. It reminds me of being with my family, and I believe everyone has that connection with pizza.
“I’ve always wanted to open my own pizzeria, and I can’t wait to welcome everyone in Longridge to come and enjoy what we’ve created."
Oh! Pizza was approached for comment.
