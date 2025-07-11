Michelin-starred chef Tim Allen, owner of Ormskirk’s acclaimed restaurant sō–lō, has announced an exciting new chapter for the venue.

The restaurant, which has gained a huge foodie following since Tim opened the doors to his first solo venture, will close for an extensive refurbishment as Tim aims to reach new heights with a modern revamp of the restaurant to enhance “the home-from-home feel ” as well as an updated menu structure.

sō–lō will close its doors after Sunday lunch service on July 27, and will reopen at the beginning of November.

Enhancements are set to improve guests’ dining experiences and will include a new Chefs’ Table, giving customers the chance to immerse themselves in the theatre of the kitchen, and Tim’s creativity and passion for flavour-led cooking.

"The improvements are part of our commitment to positioning sō–lō as one of the leading dining destinations in Lancashire,” said Tim, who currently serves up a signature tasting menu, lunch and Sunday lunch.

Tim and his partner, Mag, front-of-house manager at sō–lō, took on the venue in 2021, and achieved their first Michelin star in 2023 - which they have retained each year, as well as receiving recognition in the Top 100, and many other coveted awards.

“This marks a really exciting stage in sō–lō’s - and our own - journey. The time is right to invest further in the business, enhance the offering here at sō–lō and build upon the reputation we have.

“We want to be able to offer a stronger dining experience. The sō–lō people know and love will still be here - relaxed, welcoming and ingredient-led - but with a more modern, crisp, fresh new look.”

Tim will also redefine the food offering, providing more flexibility through shorter and expanded menu options that showcase incredible flavours, exceptional produce, and seasonality.

“Flavour will always be at the forefront of what we do, but we are mixing things up a little. We’ll also be offering a more casual, and shorter, tasting menu style experience which showcases outstanding ingredients, our passion for produce and imaginative dishes,” added Tim.

sō–lō will also continue to serve the already popular al a carte lunch menu and award-winning Sunday lunch