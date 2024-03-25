RSPCA Preston needs your help to raise funds needed for animal ambulance

The team have just one week left to reach their target.
By Emma Downey
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:04 GMT
The RSPCA Preston and District Branch has reissued thier appeal to the public for help in getting them a new animal ambulance.

The branch launched a crowdfunder for a new animal ambulance which will cost £25,000. The current van named Betsy is ready for retirement and a new centre van is needed to transport animals safely to life-saving surgeries and emergencies. An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are in desperate need of a new centre van to act as our animal ambulance.

The new ambulance would help dogs such as Moon (pictured).The new ambulance would help dogs such as Moon (pictured).
"It is absolutely vital that we are able to transport our animals in life-threatening emergencies, as well as taking them to vet appointments."

The RSPCA Preston Branch will also be offering the following rewards for donations:

£10 = 10 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop.

£20 = 20 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop

£30 = Name one of the cats or dogs in their care.

£50 = Name a cat and a dog in their care.

£100 = Receive an exclusive behind the scenes tour of their kennels and cattery.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE.

