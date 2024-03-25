RSPCA Preston needs your help to raise funds needed for animal ambulance
The RSPCA Preston and District Branch has reissued thier appeal to the public for help in getting them a new animal ambulance.
The branch launched a crowdfunder for a new animal ambulance which will cost £25,000. The current van named Betsy is ready for retirement and a new centre van is needed to transport animals safely to life-saving surgeries and emergencies. An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are in desperate need of a new centre van to act as our animal ambulance.
"It is absolutely vital that we are able to transport our animals in life-threatening emergencies, as well as taking them to vet appointments."
The RSPCA Preston Branch will also be offering the following rewards for donations:
£10 = 10 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop.
£20 = 20 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop
£30 = Name one of the cats or dogs in their care.
£50 = Name a cat and a dog in their care.
£100 = Receive an exclusive behind the scenes tour of their kennels and cattery.
If you would like to make a donation click HERE.
