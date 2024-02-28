Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA Preston and District Branch has launched a crowdfunder for a new animal ambulance after the old van used to transport them is 'ready for retirement'.

#EveryoneForEveryAnimal fundraiser will help cats and dogs in the local Preston area. As part of this launch, RSPCA Preston aims to raise £25,000 for a new centre van to transport their animals safely and reliably to routine appointments, life-saving surgeries and in emergencies.

The crowdfunder reads: "We are in desperate need of a new centre van to act as our animal ambulance. It is absolutely vital that we are able to transport our animals in life-threatening emergencies, as well as taking them to vet appointments.

The animal ambulance would help dogs like Gary (pictured).

"We don't have a vet on site at our centre, and our RSPCA vet is in Salford, Greater Manchester, which is a long journey for a lot of animals and can be very stressful for them.

"Our current van was gifted to the branch 12 years ago, and is 17 years old. Betsy (lovingly named by the staff and volunteers) often requires costly trips to the garage as she is showing her age and ready for retirement." Tanya Barrett from Preston Branch added: “Our current van was gifted to the branch around 15 years ago and has done nearly 100,000 miles.

"We often have to pay for costly trips to the garage to maintain the van. It also doesn’t have heating or aircon which limits us as we can’t transport the animals in extreme weather as their welfare must come first.”

The RSPCA Preston Branch will also be offering the following rewards for donations:

£10 = 10 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop.

£20 = 20 per cent discount at one of their charity shops or eBay shop

£30 = Name one of the cats or dogs in their care.

£50 = Name a cat and a dog in their care.

£100 = Receive an exclusive behind the scenes tour of their kennels and cattery.