Five Living Roof bus shelters to be installed across Chorley to boost biodiversity
Five Living Roof bus shelters are to be installed across Chorley in a bid to boost biodiversity.
As part of a programme to replace several bus shelters across the borough, five innovative Living Roof bus shelters will be introduced to boost the borough’s biodiversity and contribute towards climate resistance.
The Living Roofs transform the roofs of the shelters into a living garden, featuring native wildflower and sedum plants, which provide great habitats for bees and other pollinators.
The Living Roofs transform the roofs of the shelters into a living garden, featuring native wildflower and sedum plants, which provide great habitats for bees and other pollinators.

The bus shelter installations form part of the five-year Chorley Council programme to replace 80 bus shelters across the borough to improve the look and feel of public areas and to make public transport more accessible.
The council also recently acquired Chorley Bus Station and have a raft of improvements planned to further enhance public transport across Chorley and to encourage more sustainable travel.
The Living Roof bus shelters are provided in addition to Clear Channel UK's existing maintenance program for the bus stops, at no extra cost to the council.
Councillor Adrian Lowe, Executive Cabinet Member for Customer, Streetscene and Environment said: "The living roof shelters are the icing on the cake to what is already a brilliant scheme to replace bus shelters, and at no additional cost to the council, I’m so pleased we can work with Clear Channel UK to introduce the innovative shelters to the borough.
"We are dedicated to working towards Net Zero by 2030 and the living roof shelters will provide rich habitats to bees and wildlife which supports our overall climate."
Will Ramage, Clear Channel’s Managing Director added: "These shelters represent our commitment to sustainable urban development, providing vibrant habitats for bees and other pollinators while improving the overall look and feel of public areas.
"We look forward to seeing the positive impact these shelters will have on the community and the environment."
The Living Roofs, which are set to be in place by the end of the summer, will be on Preston Road, Eaves Lane, Pall Mall and two at Shepherds Way. The wider programme to replace around 80 bus shelters across the borough is ongoing.
