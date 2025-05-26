RSPCA Preston make heartbreaking appeal as super friendly Great Dane Tank still in their care seven months on
Big friendly giant Tank is having no luck and is ready and waiting.
This wonderful boy came into RSPCA care after being abandoned and didn't arrive in the best condition.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
He was very underweight and suffering with bad cherry eye but he's fully recovered and finally looking healthy.
He is described as a super friendly boy and will happily greet anyone that comes his way.
Tank is a real foodie and that works a treat with all his training which he's smashing!
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston said: “Tank still hasn't had any luck in finding his forever home. He has been with us for 221 days and is ready to settle down with a new family.
“If you are wanting to give your love to another dog please consider our big friendly giant.”
Tank is looking for a home with with experience of large breeds. He can live with children of secondary school age that are dog savvy and understand his size. He can also live with a compatible dog, but no cats.
If you think you can provide this BFG with the home he so rightly deserves, then please email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.