A loveable, two-year-old Great Dane cross who has been with the RSPCA for months is on the lookout for his forever family.

Big friendly giant Tank is having no luck and is ready and waiting.

This wonderful boy came into RSPCA care after being abandoned and didn't arrive in the best condition.

He was very underweight and suffering with bad cherry eye but he's fully recovered and finally looking healthy.

He is described as a super friendly boy and will happily greet anyone that comes his way.

Tank is a real foodie and that works a treat with all his training which he's smashing!

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston said: “Tank still hasn't had any luck in finding his forever home. He has been with us for 221 days and is ready to settle down with a new family.

“If you are wanting to give your love to another dog please consider our big friendly giant.”

Tank is looking for a home with with experience of large breeds. He can live with children of secondary school age that are dog savvy and understand his size. He can also live with a compatible dog, but no cats.

If you think you can provide this BFG with the home he so rightly deserves, then please email [email protected]