Are you worried about a barking dog? Here’s what to do…

Its Noise Action Week from 19-24 May and one of the most common noise complaints across the country is barking dogs.

Your pooch’s woof isn’t just annoying to other people though - it could even land you in court and see you slapped with a fine for noise nuisance.

A leading dog expert has waded in on what our beloved pooches' different barks mean. | RSPCA

Dogs bark for many reason - it’s how they communicate. But can we take steps to stop our pups from expressing themselves quite so noisily?

Here are some top tips from RSPCA pet welfare expert Dominika Jagoda:

Separation anxiety

If your dog barks when you’re not around, they may be experiencing distress at being alone. Separation anxiety can show in a number of ways, including barking. The difficulty is that if you’re not there, you’re not always aware of the issue - and this can mean it can go on for longer, causing more of a noise problem for neighbours.

The good news is, you can train your dog to be left alone for periods of time without experiencing anxiety or distress - the key is to start small and build it up.

Another reason for your dog barking could be separation anxiety. | RSPCA

Fear

Fear-related barking might happen if a dog is scared of someone approaching them or of another dog, or if they are trapped with no escape route and need help. These barks are often deeper and the dog may growl alongside - a defense mechanism to help mask their fear from a potential predator.

You can help by making sure you introduce your pooch to new dogs and people slowly and in a calm environment, where your dog feels safe. Provide plenty of reassurance and reward them if they stay calm.

Warning

Some dogs bark as a warning or to protect their ‘territory’ when they see the postman come to the door, or people passing by their home.

You can mitigate this by reducing access to windows or gardens, and having tasty treats or toys at hand as a distraction when people approach the house.

Boredom

Dogs are intelligent, active and social animals - and even though they sleep for 12 to 14 hours a day, sometimes a walk or two each day won’t cut it. And much like children, when they get bored, they might moan about it.

Help keep your dog stimulated by taking them on sniffy walks and using enrichment-based toys like snuffle mats to keep their brains busy, as well as giving them a range of toys to play with.

Excitement

In the same way we express our excitement by cheering or whooping, dogs express theirs with a bark. Whether they’ve seen one of their friends and want to play, are excited by a new treat or toy or they see a squirrel, it’s their way of telling us they’re happy and raring to go. This type of barking is often quite high pitched and accompanied by a wagging tail and perked up ears.

Once your dog starts whatever activity they’re excited by, their barking should quieten down.

So how can you reduce excessive barking?

Establish a routine. Having a consistent daily routine in place for your dog, which includes meal times as well as play and exercise at roughly the same time each day, helps your dog to know what activities are going to happen and when. This may stop them barking to ask for attention, food or walks.

Find ways to help your dog feel calmer and more relaxed when they’re alone - like leaving a special toy, using a dog walker or dog sitter, or getting the help of a vet or ABTC registered behaviourist.

Speak to an expert to try and find out what the cause of your dog’s barking is - they may have a different sounding bark for food, walks or fun. This can help you understand what’s causing their behaviour and take steps to resolve it.

The RSPCA receives a lot of concerns every year from people who are concerned about barking dogs.

The charity, which focuses on helping animal victims of cruelty and neglect, is asking people who are worried about excessive barking dogs to follow simple steps to help them:

Speak to the owner - they may not be aware there’s a problem. If they are aware and working on it, it will provide some reassurance.

If that doesn’t work, contact your local council about the noise complaint. If there is a welfare concern, they will contact the RSPCA.

For more information on dog welfare, please visit the RSPCA website.