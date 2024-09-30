Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog was reportedly punched and slapped on a street in Blackpool, prompting the RSPCA to launch an appeal for information.

A man was allegedly seen yanking a boxer-type dog away from another dog on Waterloo Road shortly before 4pm last Monday.

He then reportedly punched and slapped the dog between two parked cars near the Cash Convertors and Cash Generator shops before walking away.

The RSPCA wants to speak to this man after a dog was reportedly punched and slapped on Waterloo Road in Blackpool

A member of the public reported the incident to the animal charity, prompting them to launch an investigation.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Mike Man said: “This incident took place in a busy retail area of Blackpool not far from Blackpool South Station and the Promenade so it is likely it was seen by a number of people.

“I am keen to trace the dog and check on the pet’s wellbeing.”

The RSPCA released a CCTV image of a man who was in the area at the time who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man is of medium build and was wearing jeans and a hooded top.

Anyone who has any information about the dog or his owner is asked to contact the RSPCA appeal line number on 0300 123 8018, referencing incident number 01358312.

The RSPCA receives more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year.

The charity has launched its RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty Appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals.

Click HERE to donate to the charity.