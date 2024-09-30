Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people were arrested during a morning drugs raid on a residential street in Fleetwood.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Eyewitnesses reported approximately three police vehicles attended and officers were taking evidence bags away from the property.

Lancashire Police said “enquiries are ongoing”.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.