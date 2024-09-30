Breaking

Man and woman arrested after Lancashire Police conduct drugs raid on Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people were arrested during a morning drugs raid on a residential street in Fleetwood.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two people were arrested during a morning drugs raid on Chatsworth Avenue in FleetwoodTwo people were arrested during a morning drugs raid on Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood
Two people were arrested during a morning drugs raid on Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Eyewitnesses reported approximately three police vehicles attended and officers were taking evidence bags away from the property.

Lancashire Police said “enquiries are ongoing”.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceDrugsPropertyPoliceLancashireFleetwood